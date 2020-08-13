Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Pi Financial set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

SVM stock opened at C$9.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 44.88.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$25.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$212,705.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,493,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,382,608.90. Also, Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$202,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 880,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,370,993.53. Insiders sold a total of 167,900 shares of company stock worth $1,248,554 in the last 90 days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

