Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Trading Up 5%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.26, 122,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 107,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 111.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of Sify Technologies worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

