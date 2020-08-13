Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Trading Up 5%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.26, 122,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 107,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.