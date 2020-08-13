Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Raised to C$3.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SCL has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$10.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of SCL opened at C$3.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $187.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.32.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$319.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.00 million. Analysts forecast that Shawcor will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Tabak purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$47,312.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,300.50. Also, Senior Officer Frank Cistrone purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,498.28. Insiders purchased a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $107,634 over the last ninety days.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

