Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,418,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 145,097 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,418,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,053,000 after buying an additional 145,097 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 503,770 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,028,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 633,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.