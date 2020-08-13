Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SENS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.85 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Senseonics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Senseonics from $0.70 to $0.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.86.

Shares of SENS opened at $0.53 on Monday. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.78.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 121,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

