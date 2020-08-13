Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMICY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Semiconductor Manufacturing International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

SMICY opened at $17.45 on Monday. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $904.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.