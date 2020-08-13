SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

SEAS opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 5.26%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $22,499,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $131,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.