SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $6.83 on Monday. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $67.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.24. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 104,805 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 363.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 180,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,099,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 488,888 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

