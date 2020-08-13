Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after buying an additional 394,650 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,219,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after buying an additional 131,953 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,167,000 after buying an additional 124,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,598,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG opened at $154.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.03 and its 200-day moving average is $126.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.98. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $167.46.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $4,059,082.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,778,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,907,429.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,933 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,094. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

