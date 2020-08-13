Scotiabank Upgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Outperform

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. CAE has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.49.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $728.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,136,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of CAE by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 14,230,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,072,000 after purchasing an additional 360,407 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CAE by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 50,629 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of CAE by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 546,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

