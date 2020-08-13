Scotiabank Raises Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to $28.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $24.50 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNMSF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Spin Master from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Spin Master from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spin Master from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. Spin Master has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $32.75.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

