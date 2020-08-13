Scotiabank Raises Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to $12.50

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of ATUSF opened at $8.58 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

