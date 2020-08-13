Scotiabank Increases Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$14.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wajax from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

TSE WJX opened at C$11.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $192.53 million and a PE ratio of 6.57. Wajax has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$17.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

