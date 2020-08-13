Scotiabank Boosts Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$45.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$41.08 on Monday. Parkland Fuel has a 12-month low of C$17.57 and a 12-month high of C$49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total transaction of C$280,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,100,015.69. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 30,358 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.48, for a total transaction of C$1,107,314.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 481,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,576,523.48. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,307.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.