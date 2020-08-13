Scotiabank Boosts CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to $58.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Sunday. SEB Equity Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on CCL Industries from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.06.

CCDBF stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

