SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the April 30th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.01. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

