Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 285,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 152,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 43,800.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 17.4% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 163,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 29.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 97,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

