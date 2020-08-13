Saul Centers’ (BFS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

BFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Saul Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Saul Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

BFS stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $57.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $309,225.00. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

