SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

SandRidge Permian Trust has decreased its dividend by 38.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PER opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

