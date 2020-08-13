Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.53, 9,523,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 7,253,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra cut their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Sabre’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

