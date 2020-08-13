Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

RHP stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $65,609,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,977,000 after buying an additional 1,094,498 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $38,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,120,000 after buying an additional 777,246 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,444,000 after buying an additional 601,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Fioravanti acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 205,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.