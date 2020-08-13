Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RUS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$19.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.93. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$10.97 and a one year high of C$23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.