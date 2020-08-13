Rubies (RBIES) Reaches Market Cap of $35,545.59

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 30.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. In the last week, Rubies has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. Rubies has a market cap of $35,545.59 and $1.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rubies Profile

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

