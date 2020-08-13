RSA Insurance Group’s (DIISY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DIISY. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised RSA Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

DIISY opened at $17.55 on Monday. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.