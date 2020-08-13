RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.37, 1,138,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,278,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $98.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.48.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRD. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 5,859.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,723,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 4,643,752 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 89.2% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,359,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 134,345 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 185,639 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.