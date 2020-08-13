RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.13. The stock has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

