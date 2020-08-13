Royal Bank of Canada Raises Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $22.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IFSPF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Interfor from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Interfor from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Interfor from $18.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Interfor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $11.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. Interfor has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $12.28.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

