Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$35.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Boralex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.71.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$32.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -110.88. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$17.91 and a 52 week high of C$36.48.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

