Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$32.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

TSE WTE opened at C$18.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$11.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.23.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

