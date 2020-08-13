Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$15.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IPL. TD Securities downgraded Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.97.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$14.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.91. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 110.26%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

