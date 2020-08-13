Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$15.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IPL. TD Securities downgraded Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.97.
Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$14.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.91. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
