Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$5.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ERF. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.98.

Get Enerplus alerts:

TSE ERF opened at C$4.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $863.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.14. Enerplus has a one year low of C$1.62 and a one year high of C$11.16.

The business also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.77%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.