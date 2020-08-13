Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $36.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.60. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $199,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Brinker International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Brinker International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

