Roche’s (RHHVF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RHHVF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Roche to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Roche alerts:

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $346.13 on Monday. Roche has a 52 week low of $271.11 and a 52 week high of $399.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.35.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.