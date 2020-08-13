Robert W. Baird Lowers Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) to Neutral

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of CBMG opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $290.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.54. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

