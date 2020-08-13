Robert W. Baird Boosts Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $60.00

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yeti presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $47.65 on Monday. Yeti has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yeti will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 436,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $14,101,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $469,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,322,839. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Yeti by 1,958.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yeti by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

