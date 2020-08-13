RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR’s (RTMVY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RTMVY. Investec lowered shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.