RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.03. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 12,339 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $55,525.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in RF Industries by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 302,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RF Industries by 400.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in RF Industries by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 51,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

