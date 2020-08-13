Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.58% from the company’s current price.

RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.70. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 57.43% and a net margin of 5.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $139,587.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.