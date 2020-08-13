Reviewing Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) and Quest Diagnostics (NASDAQ:DGX)

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Progenity and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenity N/A N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics 9.99% 13.78% 6.33%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Progenity and Quest Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenity 0 0 4 0 3.00 Quest Diagnostics 0 9 8 0 2.47

Progenity currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.46%. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $125.53, indicating a potential upside of 4.49%. Given Progenity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Progenity is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progenity and Quest Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics $7.73 billion 2.09 $858.00 million $6.56 18.31

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Progenity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Progenity on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women. The company also provides pediatric testing services. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November, 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California with a laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has a bill payment location in Detroit, Michigan.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

