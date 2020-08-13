Reviewing Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Citrix Systems and Magic Software Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 1 6 7 1 2.53 Magic Software Enterprises 0 1 0 0 2.00

Citrix Systems currently has a consensus price target of $152.77, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. Magic Software Enterprises has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 35.11%. Given Citrix Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than Magic Software Enterprises.

Risk & Volatility

Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citrix Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Magic Software Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Citrix Systems pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magic Software Enterprises pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citrix Systems has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and Magic Software Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 24.11% 201.80% 14.44% Magic Software Enterprises 4.23% 11.94% 7.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citrix Systems and Magic Software Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.01 billion 5.57 $681.81 million $4.13 32.86 Magic Software Enterprises $325.63 million 1.97 $20.27 million $0.58 22.59

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Software Enterprises. Magic Software Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citrix Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Magic Software Enterprises on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both. Its workspace services also comprise Citrix Endpoint Management enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data people need for business productivity. In addition, the company offers networking products comprising Citrix ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller designed for organizations undergoing digital transformation; and Citrix SD-WAN that enhances applications delivered from the legacy data center, cloud, or SaaS. Further, it provides content collaboration offerings that include Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses. Additionally, the company offers support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder, a proprietary application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining high-end and mainframe-grade business applications; Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution; and Magic xpc, a hybrid integration platform as a service. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, and industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.