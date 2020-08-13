Research Analysts Set Expectations for Gulfport Energy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

NASDAQ GPOR opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $140.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 6.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 1,259.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,194,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

