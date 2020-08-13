Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Merus NV’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Merus in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.59). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Get Merus alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $385.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Merus had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 243.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Merus by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 87,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,462,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $20,475,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.