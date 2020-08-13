Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Community Bankshares Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for First Community Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $373.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.55.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 159.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 113.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

