Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Community Bankers Trust Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Community Bankers Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bankers Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

NASDAQ ESXB opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Community Bankers Trust has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 176,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 108,785 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 522,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 159,468 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 499,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

