Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.28. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Jay Barth sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $310,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,991,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 475,385 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,968. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,833,000 after purchasing an additional 132,427 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,665,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 153.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,121,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,623 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 364.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 300,040 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.