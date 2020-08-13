Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,818 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,991,000 after buying an additional 515,787 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,768,000 after buying an additional 655,789 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,872,000 after buying an additional 651,006 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,017,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,426,000 after buying an additional 128,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,888,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,739,000 after buying an additional 274,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

In other news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,686 shares of company stock worth $1,999,462. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

