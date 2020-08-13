Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.06.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $977.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 3.13. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 14.68 and a current ratio of 14.68.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $3,756,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,048,368 shares in the company, valued at $45,330,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,419,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Replimune Group by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 475,308 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Replimune Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

