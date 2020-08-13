Rent-A-Center Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.96 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RCII. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

RCII opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

