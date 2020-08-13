Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $70.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Renewable Energy Group traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $37.61, with a volume of 1306706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

REGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In other Renewable Energy Group news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $217,959.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $728,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 412.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 121.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.