Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $1.85. Remark shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 353,344 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MARK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Remark in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.12.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Remark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Remark during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Remark during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Remark during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

